Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Covanta had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

CVA traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,061. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.00. Covanta has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $15.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 457.14%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Covanta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

