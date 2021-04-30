Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €62.46 ($73.48).

1COV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €54.96 ($64.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Covestro has a 1 year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

