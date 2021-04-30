COVIR.IO Price Tops $53.07 on Major Exchanges (CVR)

COVIR.IO (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 25.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 30th. Over the last seven days, COVIR.IO has traded down 39.8% against the U.S. dollar. One COVIR.IO coin can now be purchased for $53.07 or 0.00096887 BTC on major exchanges. COVIR.IO has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $71,764.00 worth of COVIR.IO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

COVIR.IO Coin Profile

COVIR.IO was first traded on January 19th, 2021. COVIR.IO’s total supply is 8,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,108 coins. The official message board for COVIR.IO is medium.com/@covir . COVIR.IO’s official website is covir.io/v2 . COVIR.IO’s official Twitter account is @Polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

COVIR.IO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVIR.IO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVIR.IO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVIR.IO using one of the exchanges listed above.

