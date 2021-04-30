Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%.

Cowen stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 838,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COWN shares. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,049,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

