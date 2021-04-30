CPChain (CPC) One Day Volume Tops $790,536.00

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, CPChain has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $6.15 million and $790,536.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.28 or 0.00562851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00022974 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.62 or 0.02599214 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000714 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

