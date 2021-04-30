Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $776.85 Million

Brokerages expect that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post sales of $776.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $781.70 million and the lowest is $772.00 million. Crane reported sales of $797.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share.

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $1,315,124.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after buying an additional 41,673 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

CR stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.38 and a beta of 1.65. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $97.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.35.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

