Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.89 EPS

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $11.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%.

CACC stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $393.90. The stock had a trading volume of 6,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,676. Credit Acceptance has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $371.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.99. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.22.

CACC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $362.20.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

