Credit Suisse Group Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$27.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.79.

Get AltaGas alerts:

ALA traded up C$0.59 on Friday, reaching C$22.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,666. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$14.55 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.7199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.