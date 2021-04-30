Credit Suisse Group Increases Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$28.00

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its target price raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.96.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE MFC traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$26.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.71. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$15.36 and a 12 month high of C$27.68. The firm has a market cap of C$52.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total value of C$1,414,193.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.