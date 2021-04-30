Credit Suisse Group Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $264.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $300.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TDOC. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.79.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $3.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.96. 107,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,528,148. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $147.71 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.67 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Also, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock valued at $95,486,862. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

