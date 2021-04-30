Credit Suisse Group Raises CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target to $70.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMS. Zacks Investment Research raised CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.77.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $63.68. The stock had a trading volume of 21,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,135. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $172,202.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $384,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 94,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

