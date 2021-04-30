Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronext in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Euronext stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 573. Euronext has a twelve month low of $84.85 and a twelve month high of $122.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.45.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

