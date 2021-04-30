Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,700,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

