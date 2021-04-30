Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
Shares of STM traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.29. 3,700,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $23.23 and a 12-month high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.74.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
