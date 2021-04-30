Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAUHY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAUHY traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,486. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.95. Straumann has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $72.06.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

