Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRSA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, an increase of 87.4% from the March 31st total of 125,800 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 476,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crescent Acquisition during the third quarter worth $7,436,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 211,824 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crescent Acquisition by 1,472.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 276,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 258,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,612,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crescent Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,123,000.

Get Crescent Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Crescent Acquisition stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.08. Crescent Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on Crescent Acquisition in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

About Crescent Acquisition

Crescent Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was formerly known as Crescent Funding Inc and changed its name to Crescent Acquisition Corp. in October 2018. Crescent Acquisition Corp.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.