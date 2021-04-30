Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Down 47.8% in April

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 47.8% from the March 31st total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CWEGF stock remained flat at $$0.84 during midday trading on Friday. 45,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,902. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWEGF shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.26.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

