CRH (LON:CRH) PT Set at GBX 3,775 by UBS Group

CRH (LON:CRH) has been given a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.
LON:CRH traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 3,465 ($45.27). 261,357 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,402.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,164.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01. CRH has a 12-month low of GBX 2,181 ($28.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,561 ($46.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £27.25 billion and a PE ratio of 33.87.
CRH Company Profile
