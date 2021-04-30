CRH (NYSE:CRH) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.03.

Shares of CRH stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 423,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,807. CRH has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $48.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

