Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 95,373 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish sold 95,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,907,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Cricut stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,941. Cricut, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRCT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cricut presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

