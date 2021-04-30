Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen Sells 2,284 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 2,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Cricut stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,941. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

Get Cricut alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.