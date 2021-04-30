Critical Survey: Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Trust and Premier Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Trust 20.72% 13.07% 0.89% Premier Financial Bancorp 26.80% 8.96% 1.22%

Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Premier Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.6% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Premier Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northern Trust and Premier Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Trust 5 4 6 0 2.07 Premier Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northern Trust presently has a consensus target price of $104.60, indicating a potential downside of 8.09%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northern Trust and Premier Financial Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Trust $6.90 billion 3.43 $1.49 billion $6.63 17.17 Premier Financial Bancorp $85.91 million 3.24 $24.20 million N/A N/A

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Premier Financial Bancorp.

Dividends

Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Premier Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Northern Trust pays out 42.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Premier Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Northern Trust beats Premier Financial Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans secured by 1-4 family residential real estate, multifamily residential real estate, owner occupied non-farm non-residential real estate, and non-farm non-residential real estate; commercial and industrial loans not secured by real estate; consumer loans; construction, land, and land development loans; and farmland and agricultural loans, and loans to tax-exempt entities. In addition, the company offers depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; bill payment, remote deposit, check imaging, and automated teller machine services; and internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of March 6, 2020, it operated thirteen banking offices in Kentucky; three banking offices in Ohio; twenty-six banking offices in West Virginia; four banking offices in Washington, DC; one banking office in Maryland; and three banking offices in Virginia. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Huntington, West Virginia.

