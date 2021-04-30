CROAT Achieves Market Cap of $251,544.99 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. CROAT has a total market cap of $251,544.99 and $90.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 87.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,847,099 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

