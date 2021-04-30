Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Trading Down 1.6%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON) shares traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.90 and last traded at C$10.03. 372,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 922,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.19.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$5.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Cronos Group from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cronos Group to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.63, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

