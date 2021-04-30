Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.30 million, a P/E ratio of -25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $215.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.