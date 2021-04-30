Crust (CRU) Price Hits $105.66 on Top Exchanges

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Crust coin can currently be bought for $105.66 or 0.00192914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $182.36 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001045 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009750 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,725,927 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.