CryoLife Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,358 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,172% compared to the average daily volume of 47 call options.
CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.
In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CryoLife stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.
