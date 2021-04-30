CryoLife Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRY)

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,358 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 9,172% compared to the average daily volume of 47 call options.

CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In related news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 7,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $177,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,008.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CryoLife by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in CryoLife by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in CryoLife by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CryoLife stock traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.79, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. CryoLife has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

