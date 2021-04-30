Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $927,083.22 and approximately $631.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.