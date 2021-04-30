CRYPTO20 Market Cap Reaches $181.93 Million (C20)

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 30th. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $181.93 million and $60,861.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.57 or 0.00007832 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CRYPTO20 has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00069268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00760061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.20 or 0.07475038 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (CRYPTO:C20) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 39,766,743 coins. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here . CRYPTO20’s official website is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

CRYPTO20 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CRYPTO20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

