Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading 47.6% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 18.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Cryptopay has a market cap of $5.01 million and approximately $150.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0733 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 47.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

