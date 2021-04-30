CryptoPing (PING) Trading Up 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoPing has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $31.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoPing has traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Coin Profile

CryptoPing was first traded on June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

