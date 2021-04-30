CryptoPing Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. One CryptoPing coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded up 29.3% against the dollar. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $31.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About CryptoPing

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

Buying and Selling CryptoPing

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoPing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

