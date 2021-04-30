CTO Realty Growth, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th.

CTO Realty Growth has raised its dividend by 955.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $53.00. 177,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

