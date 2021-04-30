CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

CUBE stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $23.24 and a twelve month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,404,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,742,000 after buying an additional 1,509,918 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,029,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,699,000 after buying an additional 3,680,524 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,918 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,109,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,317 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,432,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,767,000 after purchasing an additional 176,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

