CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%.

CUBE stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 1,111,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $42.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.47%.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

