Cubic Asset Management LLC Buys 2,000 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of M/I Homes worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MHO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $168,974.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $70.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

