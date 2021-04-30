Cubic Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UNH stock opened at $399.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $273.71 and a 52-week high of $402.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $374.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.80. The company has a market capitalization of $377.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.