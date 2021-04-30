Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $86.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

In related news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 100,428 shares of company stock worth $7,012,748 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.33.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

