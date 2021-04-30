Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $245,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.