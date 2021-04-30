Cubic Asset Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,160 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises about 1.5% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $177.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.77 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

