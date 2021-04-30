Cubic Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of Commercial Metals worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,577 shares of company stock valued at $4,178,082. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $29.82 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

