Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $2.23 Million in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 191,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 240,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 214,600 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 815.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,100,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after acquiring an additional 743,484 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 621.6% in the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 154,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 133,027 shares during the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.89 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $12.40. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

