Cubic Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,415 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

