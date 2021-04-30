Cubic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,591 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,000. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 1.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.29.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $198.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.31 and a 12-month high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

