Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cubic Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Argus upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

