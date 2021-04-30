Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Argan worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Argan by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Argan by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 5,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $49.62 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.48. The stock has a market cap of $780.03 million, a P/E ratio of 110.27 and a beta of 0.58.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Argan had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 2.07%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

In other Argan news, CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $50,875.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,126.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mano S. Koilpillai sold 522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $26,068.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,392.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,461 shares of company stock valued at $865,944. Corporate insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

