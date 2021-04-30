Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Cubic Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,727 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 12,705 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL stock opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of -191.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $66.61 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $131.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

