Cubic Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of LKQ worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LKQ. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in LKQ by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,735,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,897,000 after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in LKQ by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,627,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $163,073,000 after buying an additional 108,200 shares during the period. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.43.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.11. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $49.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

