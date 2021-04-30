Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $360.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) to announce sales of $360.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $355.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $366.90 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $374.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $56.52 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,180,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $3,964,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.