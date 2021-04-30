Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $144.00 at Maxim Group

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price objective increased by analysts at Maxim Group from $111.00 to $144.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.30.

Shares of CFR opened at $122.28 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $56.52 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.84.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

