Curate Reaches Market Cap of $30.01 Million (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Curate coin can now be bought for about $4.91 or 0.00008437 BTC on exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $30.01 million and $5.63 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Curate has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00066419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00019876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071731 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $448.86 or 0.00771432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00095336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00041664 BTC.

Curate Profile

Curate (XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,989 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official website is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

